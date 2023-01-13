Amazon starts layoffs in India: Company to hand pink slips to over 1,000 employees2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 10:57 AM IST
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that over 18,000 employees globally will be impacted by layoffs
As Amazon starts its second round of layoffs, it is expected that over 1000 employees in India will be handed the pink slip, as per a TOI report. The layoffs are likely to happen across various departments, including tech, human resources, and others likely to be handed pink slips.