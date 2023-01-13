As Amazon starts its second round of layoffs, it is expected that over 1000 employees in India will be handed the pink slip, as per a TOI report. The layoffs are likely to happen across various departments, including tech, human resources, and others likely to be handed pink slips.

In last week's blog post, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that over 18,000 employees globally will be impacted by layoffs and the company will start the communication process on 18 January.

Jassy pointed out that owing to the over-hiring during the pandemic the situation has come to this and hence, they have to let go of thousands of employees. "This year's review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years," the Amazon CEO noted in the official blogpost.

"We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations," Jassy wrote.

However, the impacted employees will be given severance pay, health benefits, and other necessary support to impacted employees. "We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," he added.

Layoffs started in November 2022

The company started its layoff process in November 2022 and had categorically mentioned that there would be more job cuts, roughly around 10,000, including in its retail division and human resources.

"Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees.

He further informed the company was in the middle of an annual operating planning review where it was making decisions about what should change in each of its business.

Following the first round layoffs, many who have been fired took to social media platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter to share there plight and communicated that they are open to new opportunities.

As per an India Today report, the layoffs have hit multiple departments operating from India, across offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and others. Loss-making teams are most impacted. Among the laid-off employees are both freshers and experienced employees.