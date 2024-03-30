Amazon, Tata Steel, Barclays among 200 companies conduct placements at IIM Rohtak, offer up to ₹37.25 LPA
Sales and Marketing were the top two domains, where companies were most interested, IIM Rohtak said in a statement
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak concluded the final round of placements for the 13th batch of their flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP). The business school informed that more than 200 companies participated in the placements including top firms like Amazon, Tata Steel, Barclays, etc. Moreover, around 70 companies like Airtel Payments Bank, Bloomberg, and Decathlon were first-time recruiters from IIM Rohtak.