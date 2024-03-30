Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak concluded the final round of placements for the 13th batch of their flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP). The business school informed that more than 200 companies participated in the placements including top firms like Amazon, Tata Steel, Barclays, etc. Moreover, around 70 companies like Airtel Payments Bank, Bloomberg, and Decathlon were first-time recruiters from IIM Rohtak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The program fee of the institute is amongst the lowest within the IIM system in the country. Hence, IIM Rohtak is a top B School with the best return on investment," Prof Koustab Ghosh, Dean of IIM Rohtak said as per the press release issued by IIM Rohtak.

IIM Rohtak completed placements with its regular recruiters like Adobe, Aditya Birla, Tata Steel, Amazon, Barclays, Tata Steel, Capgemini, Cognizant, and ICICI Bank, among others. The business school informed that Sales and Marketing were the top two domains, in which companies were most interested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statement said that 30% of the total recruitments were made from Sales and Marketing domains while General Management and HR stood second with 27%. The other domains which did well were Product Management, IT, and Operations which accounted for 20% of the total placements and BFSI and FinTech domains hired 15% of the candidates.

IIM Rohtak placements: Top package As per the press release by IIM Rohtak, the average package offered to the students was a CTC of ₹19.27 lakh per annum (LPA). The business school informed that the top 10% of candidates received a ₹37.25 LPA package. “The average CTC at 19.27 LPA, showed a 3% year-on-year growth over the past year’s average, which was at 18.73 LPA. The top 10% of the batch received an average of 37.25 LPA, and the top 25% and 50% were offered an average of 29.28 LPA and 24.13 LPA, respectively," IIM Rohtak said.

IIM Rohtak Director Prof. Dheeraj Sharma elaborated on the diverse pool of students hired by the companies and emphasized their relevant skills in the industry. Prof. Dheeraj Sharma outlined that the placements experienced a sizeable number of loyal recruiters, who offered candidates with the best packages as per their skills. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

