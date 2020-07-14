Home >News >India >Amazon tests primary healthcare program for employees

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it launched a pilot healthcare program for its employees and their families to provide primary services such as vaccination and physical therapy.

The move comes at a time when the world's largest online retailer has been facing intense scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and unions over its limited measures to protect staff from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the program, a partnership with national medical group Crossover Health, 20 health centers would be built over the next few months across five cities near the e-commerce giant's fulfillment centers.

The first center will be located in Las Colinas, Texas.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The cart, called Amazon Dash Cart, will first show up at a new Los Angeles supermarket Amazon is opening later this year. (REUTERS)

Amazon unveils shopping cart that knows what you're buying

1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout