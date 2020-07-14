Amazon tests primary healthcare program for employees

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it launched a pilot healthcare program for its employees and their families to provide primary services such as vaccination and physical therapy.

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it launched a pilot healthcare program for its employees and their families to provide primary services such as vaccination and physical therapy.

The move comes at a time when the world's largest online retailer has been facing intense scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and unions over its limited measures to protect staff from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes at a time when the world's largest online retailer has been facing intense scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and unions over its limited measures to protect staff from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Under the program, a partnership with national medical group Crossover Health, 20 health centers would be built over the next few months across five cities near the e-commerce giant's fulfillment centers.

The first center will be located in Las Colinas, Texas.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Amazon