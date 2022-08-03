Amazon ties up with Indian Railways to boost delivery of packages

Amazon began working with the Indian Railways in 2019.
Amazon India has engaged with Indian Railways to boost its delivery services in the country. Through this partnership, the e-commerce firm said it will be able to transport packages on more than 110 inter-city routes, ensuring one to two-day delivery for its customer.
Amazon began working with the Indian Railways in 2019. The company has increased its transportation lanes five-fold, it said.
In a statement, the company said, "Amazon is one of the enablers for the company to offer 1-day and 2-day delivery promises to customers in the hinterlands of the country. It is now working with Railways in more than 110 inter-city routes".
Amazon India ferries customer packages to cities and towns such as Jharsuguda, Ratnagiri, Kurnool, Nanded, Bareilly, Bokaro, and Rudrapur among others.
It is the first online delivery company to work with the Indian Railways to build an express transportation product via rail in 2019.
During the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, the company worked with the Indian Railways to prioritise intercity movement of high-priority products by leveraging the 'Covid-19 Parcel Special Trains', the statement from Amazon said.
"At Amazon, we are focused on providing a fast, reliable, and secure shopping experience to our customers, no matter where they live across the length and breadth of the country.
"Working with the Indian Railways helps us further that commitment, by offering a faster delivery promise to customers in cities such as Nagercoil, Katra, Porbandar, Jhansi, and Gwalior among others for delivery in even just 1 or 2 days," said Venkatesh Tiwari, Director- Amazon Transportation, India.
Amazon India said it delivers 100% serviceable PIN codes, with more than 97% of PIN codes now being able to receive their deliveries within two days of placing an order.
Separately, Amazon India's subsidiary Amazon Data Services India Pvt Ltd yesterday leased 5.5 acre of industrial land from Larsen & Toubro Ltd., in suburban Mumbai's Powai area to set up a data centre.
Amazon will pay a monthly rent of about ₹3.57 crore, with periodic rental escalation, for a lease tenure of 21 years and six months. The lease agreement includes a rent-free period of 24 months, with a lock-in period of 15 years from the lease commencement date, Livemint reported on Tuesday (August 2).
