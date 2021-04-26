Amazon to airlift 10,000 oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines into India

BENGALURU : To help hospitals and health institutions struggling to provide oxygen to patients affected by covid-19, Amazon India has joined hands with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response (PPCR) along with other partners to urgently airlift over 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines from Singapore.

All the organizations are working closely with the Indian government to expedite the entry of these oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines into the country. This medical equipment will be donated to hospitals and public institutions to augment their capacity to help covid-19 infected patients across multiple cities, the company said.

Amazon will bear the cost of airlifting these oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines, procured through multiple funders, including ACT Grants and PPCR, from Singapore to India, through Air India and other international carriers.

Additionally, Amazon will also manage the movement of these oxygen concentrators and other donations from the local airport to identified hospitals and institutions. The first of these consignments was to land in Mumbai on 25 April 2021 and the majority of shipping is expected to be completed by 30 April.

“Covid-19 has severely impacted India in unimaginable ways. We stand firmly with the country, deploying our global logistics network to urgently airlift the needed oxygen concentrators to support the nation’s immediate need. We continue to explore other meaningful ways to help in saving lives and are committed to support the nation in this time of crisis," said Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country head, Amazon India.

Additionally, Amazon India is also procuring over 1,500 oxygen concentrators and other critical medical equipment that will be donated to hospitals and medical facilities in partnership with multiple non-profits including Swasth, Concern India and impact organizations such as ACT Grants and Sattva Consulting.

Over the weekend, logistics startup Delhivery announced that it will be flying charter flights at subsidised prices with the help of its airline partners to help importers get access to oxygen concentrators and other covid-relief resources in the country.

Delhivery is planning two flights this week and will keep adding capacity depending on the demand.

Through its not-for-profit arm, Feeding India, Zomato also announced that it will be partnering with Delhivery to source concentrators and related supplies to help hospitals and families in need.

