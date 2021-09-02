Mumbai: Amazon is planning to hire more than 8,000 people across 35 cities in India this year. These job openings are spread across corporate, technology, customer service and operations roles in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Noida, among others.

"We have more than 8,000 direct job openings across 35 cities in the country, including cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Pune, Surat. These job opportunities are spread across corporate, technology, customer service, and operations roles," Amazon HR Leader - Corporate, APAC, and MENA Deepti Varma told PTI.

Varma noted that Amazon is also hiring for machine learning applied sciences and in support functions like HR, finance, legal, etc. The company aims for 20 lakh job openings, both direct and indirect, by 2025, and has already created 10 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India, she said.

Amazon first-ever career fair in India on 16 September

Amazon plans to showcase itself as an exciting place to work through its first-ever Career Day in India on September 16. Amazon Career Day is a free event on September 16, 2021, at 10:00 am IST. “This interactive experience is for all job seekers, regardless of your level of experience, professional field, or background – whether you are interested in working at Amazon or elsewhere," the company said in. a statement.

India is the second-largest technology hub for Amazon. "This Career Day, we look forward to sharing our long-term commitment to tapping into India's potential in the 21st century, and career opportunities to empower and enable this legacy," Amazon India Global Senior Vice President and Country Head Amit Agarwal added in a statement, PTI reported.

Amazon had previously planned to call most US employees back to the office. Due to rising Covid-19 cases, last month the tech giant said it’s postponing a return to the office for corporate employees until January 2022.

