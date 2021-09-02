Amazon to hire 8,000 in India this year in IT, HR and customer service

Amazon plans to showcase itself as an exciting place to work through its first-ever Career Day in India on September 16. Amazon Career Day is a free event on September 16, 2021, at 10:00 am IST. “This interactive experience is for all job seekers, regardless of your level of experience, professional field, or background – whether you are interested in working at Amazon or elsewhere," the company said in. a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}