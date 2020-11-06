Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Amazon to invest over 20,000 cr in Telangana for data centres, says KTR
The logo of Amazon is seen at a logistics centre.

Amazon to invest over 20,000 cr in Telangana for data centres, says KTR

1 min read . 01:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • It is the largest Foreign Direct Investment in the history of the state, KTR said
  • AWS, the cloud platform offered by Amazon, is investing to set up an AWS Region with three AZs in the state

To set up multiple data centres in Telangana, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be investing $2.77 billion ( 20,761 crore) in the state, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Friday.

To set up multiple data centres in Telangana, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be investing $2.77 billion ( 20,761 crore) in the state, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Friday.

It is the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the history of the state, KTR added.

It is the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the history of the state, KTR added.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Taking to Twitter, KTR said, "Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalized investment of 20,761 Cr ($ 2.77 Bn) to set up multiple data centers in Telangana The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid 2022."

AWS, the cloud platform offered by Amazon, is investing to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) here, a press release issued by Rama Rao said.

AZs consist of multiple data centres in separate distinct locations within a single region that are engineered to be operationally independent of one another with independent power, cooling, physical security and connections via a low-latency network, it said

The minister had met officials from AWS during his Davos visit earlier in the year and subsequently arrived at the closure on the investment in a swift manner, according to the release.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.