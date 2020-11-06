Amazon to invest over 20,000 cr in Telangana for data centres, says KTR

To set up multiple data centres in Telangana, Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be investing $2.77 billion ( ₹20,761 crore) in the state, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Friday.
It is the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the history of the state, KTR added.
Taking to Twitter, KTR said, "Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalized investment of ₹20,761 Cr ($ 2.77 Bn) to set up multiple data centers in Telangana The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid 2022."
AWS, the cloud platform offered by Amazon, is investing to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) here, a press release issued by Rama Rao said.
AZs consist of multiple data centres in separate distinct locations within a single region that are engineered to be operationally independent of one another with independent power, cooling, physical security and connections via a low-latency network, it said
The minister had met officials from AWS during his Davos visit earlier in the year and subsequently arrived at the closure on the investment in a swift manner, according to the release.