‘Amazon to source 5,000 EVs from Tata for its fleet’

We are working with the Indian Railways to move a lot of our customer as well as vendor packages on rail instead of trucks. It helps from reducing the carbon intensity in a meaningful way because from every per-ton carriage perspective, rail is much more energy-efficient than road. A significant percentage of our freight now moves by rail. Sun Mobility or the other OEMs we are working with, are mostly private enterprises that we partnered with, but under the aegis of the government and the encouragement that they are giving, such as the FAME scheme. There is a very strong public-private partnership across these.