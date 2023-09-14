Amazon to stop accepting ₹2000 notes for Cash on Delivery services from THIS date. Details here1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Amazon stops accepting ₹2000 notes for cash on delivery services, but will accept them if delivered by third-party courier.
E-commerce giant Amazon has shared an update on the acceptance of ₹2000 banknotes on cash on delivery services. As per Amazon's FAQ on ‘using Rs. 2,000 notes for Cash on Delivery (COD) Payments and Cashloads’, the e-commernce company has said that starting from 19 September, they will stop accepting ₹2000 currency notes as cash.