Amazon Web Services to open second cloud region in India by 2022

Bengaluru: Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of e-commerce major Amazon.com, on Friday said it would launch a second cloud infrastructure region in India by mid-2022 as part of its expansion plans to address the growing customer base.

The upcoming AWS Asia Pacific region in Hyderabad is part of Amazon’s continued investments in India. AWS launched its Asia Pacific (Mumbai) region in June 2016 to help customers in India save costs, increase speed-to-market of new products and services, and quickly expand their geographic infrastructure footprint.

The AWS region in Hyderabad will consist of three availability zones at launch and will join the existing nine AWS regions and 26 availability zones across Asia in India, Australia, Greater China, Japan, Korea, and Singapore. Globally, AWS has 77 availability zones across 24 infrastructure regions, with announced plans to launch 15 more availability zones and five more AWS regions in India, Indonesia, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland.

Availability zones are multiple, isolated locations within each region to reduce the risk of a single event impacting customers’ business continuity. Each availability zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security.

“Businesses in India are embracing cloud computing to reduce costs, increase agility, and enable rapid innovation to meet the needs of billions of customers in India and abroad," said Peter DeSantis, senior vice president of global infrastructure and customer support, AWS.

AWS said it will continue to invest in the upskilling of local developers, students, and IT leaders in India through programs such as AWS Academy and AWS Educate. AWS Academy provides higher education institutions with a free, ready-to-teach cloud computing curriculum to prepare students for in-demand cloud jobs. AWS Educate provides students access to AWS services and content designed to build knowledge and skills in cloud computing.

In August 2019, Amazon inaugurated its largest campus globally in Hyderabad. Spread over 9.5 acres, the campus is built to support more than 15,000 employees.

Some of AWS customers in India include Ashok Leyland, Aditya Birla Capital, Axis Bank, Dream11, Mahindra Electric, Ola, Oyo, Swiggy, Tata Sky, Zerodha, among others.

