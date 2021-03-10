New Delhi: Amazon India's move to scale its food delivery service in Bengaluru can give rise to competition, and its further expansion in the space can prompt more cash burn in the food delivery market, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“Amazon will consistently keep rates below the industry average as it gains an additional benefit for increasing Prime membership at the expense of losses in the food delivery vertical. Unlike Amazon, Zomato and Swiggy do not have a vested interest in lower commission rates. Increasing competition, in case of an Amazon expansion, can lead to another prolonged period of cash burn in the industry," Motilal Oswal said in a report on Wednesday.

Amazon’s expansion can pose a risk to Zomato’s road to profitability, the brokerage said. "We foresee a risk to the duopoly structure and consistent take rates in the industry," it added.

The report was an update on Info Edge, that is a key investor in online food delivery platform Zomato.

Earlier this week, e-commerce major Amazon India said it has scaled its food delivery service, Amazon Food, to 62 pin codes across Bengaluru, with over 2,500 restaurants and cloud kitchens now serving customers on its platform. Along with this, the company also added close to 48 cuisines and dishes to its assortments, including Indian, Chinese, Italian, biryani, and burgers.

The brokerage said that Amazon is not charging any delivery fee to its Prime members while charging a marginal ₹19 for non-prime members.

Commissions, a point of contention between restaurant owners and food aggregators are significantly lower too on Amazon.

"Our initial channel checks of restaurants in Bengaluru suggest Amazon is charging a take rate of 10% on order value from restaurant partners. This is less than half of what the duo (Zomato and Swiggy) charge from restaurants i.e. 22-25%, which has increased over the years," it said.

Food delivery will help Amazon build its Prime membership ecosystem and add as an additional hook for users of its platform, said the report.

“Apart from early deliveries (online shopping), exclusive deals, and video and audio content, food delivery is another angle for entry into the Prime ecosystem. Amazon’s key focus in India remains its Prime membership, which should allow it to sustain losses in the Food Delivery business," it said.

Amazon’s move to scale the delivery business comes ahead of Zomato’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) in June. India’s food tech industry is set to reach $7.5-$8 billion by 2022.

