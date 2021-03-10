Amazon's expansion in food delivery service to up competition, cash burn: Report

“Amazon will consistently keep rates below the industry average as it gains an additional benefit for increasing Prime membership at the expense of losses in the food delivery vertical. Unlike Amazon, Zomato and Swiggy do not have a vested interest in lower commission rates. Increasing competition, in case of an Amazon expansion, can lead to another prolonged period of cash burn in the industry," Motilal Oswal said in a report on Wednesday.

