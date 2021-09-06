Construction of the Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor has been completed by 80%, said Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday. He further informed that the expressway will open for the public by March next year.

Things to know about the expressway:

The six-lane access controlled corridor was being constructed at a record pace, with an investment of 11,000 crore, said Gadkari.

"With an investment of 11,000 crore, the 313 km long highway will transform the road infrastructure of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. 80 per cent of the corridor has been completed and is scheduled to open to public by March 2022 (sic)," Gadkari tweeted.

"Six lane access controlled Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor is being constructed at a record pace," he added.

It will be access-controlled and part of an economic corridor.

It is a part of the highways ministry’s ambitious scheme of building 22 greenfield expressways at a budget of ₹ 3.10 lakh crore.

3.10 lakh crore. Gadkari's said last month that national highways are being constructed at a very fast pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire country can hope of getting highways of an American standard in the next three years.

He also said that 38 km of roads are being constructed every day now compared to just two km per day in the past.

On Thursday, Gadkari said that India has about six million km of road network which is the second largest road network in the world.

"The road infrastructure plays an important role in the Indian economy as 70% of the goods and nearly 90% of the passenger traffic uses the road network to commute. Upkeep and expansion of this network are critical not only from the supply chain perspective but also for the largest share of goods and passenger traffic that uses it," he said.

