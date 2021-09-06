Ambala-Kotputli expressway to open next year, says Gadkari: Things to know

It will be access-controlled and part of an economic corridor.

It is a part of the highways ministry’s ambitious scheme of building 22 greenfield expressways at a budget of ₹ 3.10 lakh crore.

3.10 lakh crore. Gadkari's said last month that national highways are being constructed at a very fast pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire country can hope of getting highways of an American standard in the next three years.

He also said that 38 km of roads are being constructed every day now compared to just two km per day in the past.

On Thursday, Gadkari said that India has about six million km of road network which is the second largest road network in the world.

"The road infrastructure plays an important role in the Indian economy as 70% of the goods and nearly 90% of the passenger traffic uses the road network to commute. Upkeep and expansion of this network are critical not only from the supply chain perspective but also for the largest share of goods and passenger traffic that uses it," he said.