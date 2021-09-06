Ambala-Kotputli expressway to open next year, says Gadkari: Things to know

Ambala-Kotputli expressway to open next year, says Gadkari: Things to know2 min read . 05:39 PM IST
Gadkari said that the six lane access controlled corridor was being constructed at a record pace, with an investment of 11,000 crore
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gadkari said that the six lane access controlled corridor was being constructed at a record pace, with an investment of 11,000 crore
Construction of the Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor has been completed by 80%, said Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday. He further informed that the expressway will open for the public by March next year.
Construction of the Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor has been completed by 80%, said Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday. He further informed that the expressway will open for the public by March next year.
Things to know about the expressway:
Things to know about the expressway:
"With an investment of 11,000 crore, the 313 km long highway will transform the road infrastructure of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. 80 per cent of the corridor has been completed and is scheduled to open to public by March 2022 (sic)," Gadkari tweeted.
"With an investment of 11,000 crore, the 313 km long highway will transform the road infrastructure of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. 80 per cent of the corridor has been completed and is scheduled to open to public by March 2022 (sic)," Gadkari tweeted.
"Six lane access controlled Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor is being constructed at a record pace," he added.
"Six lane access controlled Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor is being constructed at a record pace," he added.
"The road infrastructure plays an important role in the Indian economy as 70% of the goods and nearly 90% of the passenger traffic uses the road network to commute. Upkeep and expansion of this network are critical not only from the supply chain perspective but also for the largest share of goods and passenger traffic that uses it," he said.
"The road infrastructure plays an important role in the Indian economy as 70% of the goods and nearly 90% of the passenger traffic uses the road network to commute. Upkeep and expansion of this network are critical not only from the supply chain perspective but also for the largest share of goods and passenger traffic that uses it," he said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!