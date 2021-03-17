The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized a black Mercedes-Benz car, which was allegedly used by arrested police officer Sachin Waze, and recovered ₹5 lakh in cash, a note-counting machine, petrol, diesel and some clothes from the vehicle.

The anti-terror agency also recovered the original number plate of the explosive-laden Scorpio SUV that was placed outside industrialist and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' last month.

While speaking to reporters, senior NIA officer Anil Shukla said, "NIA has seized a black colour Mercedes Benz. We have recovered the number plate that was on the Scorpio car, over ₹5 Lakh in cash, a note-counting machine and some clothes…Sachin Waze used to drive this car... the ownership of the car is under investigation."

The black Mercedes was recovered from a car-parking area near the Mumbai Crime Branch office close to the Crawford market.

Waze is at the focus of a probe by the National Investigating Agency in a case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house.

A court, meanwhile, rejected Waze's plea contending that the manner of his arrest by the agency was illegal.

NIA conducts searches

The NIA team recovered some "incriminating" documents and electronic evidence such as laptops, iPad and mobile phones from Waze's office located in the police commissioner's office compound in south Mumbai.

Waze, arrested in the case on 13 March for his alleged role in the crime, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the city police's crime branch till recently.

The searches started around 8 pm on Monday and were going on till 4 am on Tuesday.

The NIA has so far recorded the statements of seven officials of the Crime Branch including an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The agency also questioned the CIU's Assistant Police Inspector (API) Riyazuddin Kazi for the third consecutive day, Shukla said.

Kazi had collected the Digital Video Record (DVR) of CCTVs from the housing society in the Saket area of Thane, where Waze lived on February 27, two days after the explosives-laden Mahindra Scorpio car was found on Carmichael Road near Ambani's house.

The probe agency suspects that it was collected to destroy evidence that could implicate Waze himself, the official said. During the search, the DVR was seized.

The wife of businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the Scorpio was stolen from his possession and who died mysteriously, has alleged that the SUV was being used by Waze for some time.

Kazi had also allegedly procured the fake number plates found in the SUV, the police official claimed.

The SUV case was taken over by the NIA following Hiran's death.

A special court on Sunday remanded Waze in the custody of the central agency till March 25. On Tuesday, the court rejected Waze's plea claiming that his arrest was illegal.

His lawyers Sajal Yadav and Sunny Punamiya argued that Waze was not produced before the court within 24 hours of his arrest, as is required.

No sanction was taken from the state government under section 45(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the lawyers contended. Under section 45(1), the sanction from the government is necessary if an official is to be arrested for anything done in his or her official capacity.

Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves denied the allegations. Waze was arrested at 11.50 pm on Saturday and produced before the court at about 2.45 pm the next day, he said.

Waze was called in the morning for some clarification about the probe, but he arrived late at night, the prosecutor claimed. Waze's lawyers had alleged that he was detained since 11 am on Saturday.

Sanction was not needed as Waze had not acted in discharge of his official duty, the NIA lawyer said.

Judge P R Sitre, while rejecting Waze's plea, observed that he was a policeman and knew his rights.

"The entry in the station diary clearly reflects that intimation was provided to the accused and the police station concerned and also information about his arrest, which means grounds of arrest, were provided," the judge said.

Whether he had acted "in the course of performance of duty" can be examined during the trial, the court held.

It allowed Waze's lawyer to watch his interrogation from behind a glass partition, but not within the hearing distance.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said the more the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra defended Waze, the more suspicion there will be about the state government's intentions.

The ruling Shiv Sena had on Monday said the takeover of the case by the NIA was an "insult" to the Maharashtra police.

Slamming the Centre for handing over the case to the NIA, the Sena said that the Mumbai police and the ATS were capable of handling the case, and the Centre's action demoralised the local law enforcement.

On 25 February, the SUV with explosives was found abandoned near Ambani's house in Mumbai. It also had a threat note to him and his wife Nita Ambani

As per reports, a CCTV camera had captured Sachin Vaze outside the car in a loose-fitting kurta, which resembled a PPE kit. The kurta was reportedly burnt by the fuel kept in the car.

The outfit worn by Vaze in the footage gains significance as the explosive-laden SUV was planted near Antilia by a man who was seen wearing a PPE kit in CCTV footage.

