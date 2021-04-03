Subscribe
Ambani bomb scare probe: Court extends NIA custody of Sachin Waze till 7 April

Ambani bomb scare probe: Court extends NIA custody of Sachin Waze till 7 April

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze
1 min read . 04:54 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Waze has been in NIA custody till 3 April
  • NIA last Sunday had taken Waze to the bridge over the Mithi river in connection with the probe of Hiran's death case, who was the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

A special court in Mumbai extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of suspended Mumbai police official Sachin Waze till 7 April, 2021, while directing the agency to provide all medical aid to Waze.

Waze has been in custody in connection with the agency's probe into the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran till 3 April.

Waze, arrested on March 13, was produced before the special NIA court in Mumbaiafter his earlier remand expired.

The National Investigation Agency sought his remand for another six days.

Earlier, NIA last Sunday had taken Waze to the bridge over the Mithi river in connection with the probe of Hiran's death case.

The NIA divers had recovered computer CPUs, two number plates carrying the same registration number, and other items from the Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. Investigation into his death was being probed by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), till the MHA handed over the probe to the NIA.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) who was in charge of the Hiran case, was in NIA custody till March 25, for his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Ambani.

In a fresh investigation today, another vehicle has been brought to the NIA office as a part of the ongoing probe into the Antilia bomb scare case.

According to NIA sources, a white Mercedes was brought to the NIA office on Friday as a part of the investigation.

