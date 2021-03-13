OPEN APP
Police officer Sachin Waze on Saturday reached the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) office in south Mumbai to give statement in connection with the explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here last month, an official said.

The assistant police inspector reached the agency's office at Cumballa Hill around 11.30 am, police said.

The NIA is investigating the case of explosives recovery from the SUV parked near Ambani's residence on Carmichael Road on February 25.

The probe agency wants information from Waze in connection with the case, which is why he is at the NIA office, the police official said.

The Scorpio found parked near Ambani's house contained explosives and a threat letter. Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, had claimed that it had been stolen a week earlier, but the case got murky when he was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Waze, accused by Hiran's wife of involvement in her husband's suspicious death, was shunted out of the Mumbai crime branch earlier this week.

