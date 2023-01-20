Ambani family dances on ‘Wah Wah Ramji’ at Anant-Radhika's engagement | Watch

Ambani family dances on ‘Wah Wah Ramji’ at Anant-Radhika's engagement | Watch1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
The couple had a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani has got engaged to Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Thursday. The couple had a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.
Gol Dhana is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati tradition, which is a kind of engagement. Gol means jaggery and Dhana means coriander seeds. These items are distributed at the groom's place where the event takes place.
The Ambani family danced at the ring ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Take a look at the video:
The Merchant family received a warm welcome from the Ambani's at their residence amidst aarti and chanting of mantras.
Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and their engagement ceremony brought them closer to their upcoming marriage in the coming months.
Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.
In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre. Arangetram means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training. It is the debut on-stage performance of a student of Indian classical dance and music following years of training.
Anant Ambani, who currently heads the energy business of RIL, is the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani. He completed his studies at Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance Industries in various capacities including as a member on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures.
Recently, the couple had a traditional roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.
Ambanis have three children -- twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant.
