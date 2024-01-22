Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani arrive at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The invitees continued to arrive in Ayodhya for the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir. Hundreds of VVIPs, including film stars, cricketers, industrialists, artists, ministers, and religious leaders have reached Ayodhya to attend the auspicious event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony. Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani arrive at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony "It is a historic day," says Nita Ambani "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country, " says Mukesh Ambani. Here is a list of Industrialists who have reached Ayodhya to attend consecration ceremony of the Ram janmbhoomi temple -The founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal -Industrialist Anil Ambani -Aditya Birla Group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Ananya Birla have also reached Ayodhya. -Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd along with his wife Shloka Mehta -Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani -Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal Also Read: Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony LIVE

A multi-layer security cover is in place in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony, with 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones equipped with artificial intelligence keeping an eye on the movement of people. Police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed at the venue.

While more than 7,000 people are on the list of invitees for the event, the select list features 506 A-listers. Business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are among the prominent people invited to the event.

The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, the prime minister will address the gathering.

Industrialists invited to Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Full list

Ratan Tata

Mukesh Ambani family

Anand Mahindra

Gautam Adani

Anil Agarwal

Ajay Piramal

N Chandrasekaran

Naveen Jindal

S N Subrahmanyan

Durali Divi

NR Narayana Murthy

Ajay Shriram

K Krithivasan

K Satish Reddy

The invitees who arrived early this morning included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Anupam Kher, Kailash Kher, Jubin Nautiyal, Prasson Joshi, Manoj Joshi, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ravishankar Prasad and Anil Ambani.

The consecration rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' started from the Saryu river on January 16 and will be completed on Monday afternoon on the 'Abhijeet Muhurta', according to the trust.

Lakhs of people are expected to watch the event live on TV and online platforms as the Central government has announced a half-day off on January 22 and many states followed suit.

Temples across the country have announced special festivities on the occasion. From Washington DC to Paris to Sydney, events have been also planned in various parts of the world by either the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) or Hindu diaspora groups.

-With agency inputs

