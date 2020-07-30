Ambani's confidant PMS Prasad pledges over 90% of his Reliance Industries shares

Prasad has been part of Mukesh Ambani's A-team for the last 35-odd years. He has held various positions in the fibre, petrochemical and petroleum business of RIL, and is responsible for putting RIL on the global energy map. He is credited with bringing RIL's Hazira petrochemical complex on stream in the 1980s and later the man behind RIL's Krishan Godavari achievement.