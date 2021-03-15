OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ambani security scare: Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze suspended

MUMBAI : Mumbai Police on Monday suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze following his arrest by the NIA in connection with its probe into the recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya told reporters that "API Sachin Waze has been placed under suspension by an order of Additional Commissioner of Police Special Branch".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during 'Nandigram Diwas' rally, in Kolkata

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Two-time TMC MLA Debasree Roy quits party

1 min read . 03:33 PM IST
A health worker (R) collects a nasal swab sample from a boy to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Amritsar.

Punjab city makes Covid-ve report or vaccination proof must to attend gatherings

2 min read . 03:30 PM IST
We are going to start running trains at a speed of 130 km/hr from Delhi to the Amritsar railway track for which we have come to inspect the track, said a senior railway official

Indian Railways to soon run trains at 130 km/hr on Delhi-Amritsar route

2 min read . 03:04 PM IST
The initiatives of Twitter include an information search prompt, with the Election Commission of India and state election commissions to provide reliable information around the elections.

Twitter launches multilingual initiatives ahead of assembly elections

2 min read . 03:01 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Waze on late Saturday night in connection with its probe into the recovery of a Scorpio containing 20 gelatin sticks near Ambani's house 'Antilia' in south Mumbai on February 25.

Waze (49), credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', is also facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded Waze in the NIA's custody till March 25.

Waze was arrested under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal with intent to commit forgery), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, a police official earlier said.

In its remand plea, the NIA submitted statements of witnesses to show Waze's involvement in the case.

Waze, a 1990-batch officer of the state cadre, was earlier also suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus and was reinstated last year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout