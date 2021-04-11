Subscribe
Home >News >India >Ambani security scare probe: Sachin Waze's associate Riyaz Kazi to be in NIA custody till 16 April

Ambani security scare probe: Sachin Waze's associate Riyaz Kazi to be in NIA custody till 16 April

Riyaz Kazi is suspected to have participated in the conspiracy by Sachin Vaze to eliminate Mansukh Hiran and planting explosives outside Ambani house.
1 min read . 02:47 PM IST Staff Writer

Assistant police inspector (API) Kazi was called for questioning again by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday and later placed under arrest

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested police officer Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended cop Sachin Waze, in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

The NIA special holiday court has sent Assistant police inspector (API) Qazi to custody till 16 April.

Kazi was called for questioning again by the NIA today and later placed under arrest, according to a PTI report.

Mansukh Hiran murder case

Qazi was previously also questioned by the NIA in connection with the case of the SUV with explosives found near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on 25 February and the subsequent death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Kazi was shunted out of the Mumbai Crime Branch last month, the official said.

Earlier, in a CCTV footage, Kazi was seen entering a number plates shop in Vikhroli area here and having a conversation with the outlet's owner. He was also seen taking away a digital video recorder and a computer of the shop.

Kazi was also seen collecting CCTV footage from Waze's housing complex in neighbouring Thane, the official said.

The probe agency suspects that Kazi assisted Waze in obtaining fake number plates used for the SUV found with explosives near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai, he said.

Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

The NIA arrested Waze on March 13 in connection with its probe into the case.

