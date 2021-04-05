Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ambani security scare: NIA seizes high-end bike registered in name of a woman

Ambani security scare: NIA seizes high-end bike registered in name of a woman

Premium
Two cars taken to National Investigation Agency (NIA) office, in connection with Sachin Waze case in Mumbai.
1 min read . 03:58 PM IST PTI

  • Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought the bike in a tempo to its office in south Mumbai on Monday, he said

MUMBAI : The NIA has seized a high-end bike, suspected to be registered in the name of an alleged woman associate of API Sachin Waze, arrested for his alleged role in planting an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, an official said on Monday.

The NIA has seized a high-end bike, suspected to be registered in the name of an alleged woman associate of API Sachin Waze, arrested for his alleged role in planting an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, an official said on Monday.

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought the bike in a tempo to its office in south Mumbai on Monday, he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought the bike in a tempo to its office in south Mumbai on Monday, he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The woman, an alleged associate of suspended assistant police inspector Waze, was questioned by the NIA on Friday, sources said.

The probe agency had on Thursday searched a flat in Mira Road area which was in the woman's possession, they said.

The NIA suspects she accompanied Waze to a city-based hotel on February 16, before the explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's residence 'Antilia' here on February 25, the sources said.

The NIA had earlier seized eight high-end vehicles used by Waze, who was arrested in the case last month.

The NIA is also conducting a probe into the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV before it was found with explosives near Ambani's house.

Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.