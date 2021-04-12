The NIA suspects that Riyaz Kazi assisted Sachin Waze, who headed the Crime Intelligence Unit until his arrest on March 13, in obtaining fake number plates used for the explosives-laden SUV
MUMBAI :
Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi, a colleague of police officer Sachin Waze, was suspended from service on Monday, a day after he was arrested by the NIA probing the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, an official said.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Arms unit) Virendra Mishra has issued the order suspending Kazi which stated that he cannot do any private work and action will be taken against him if this order is violated.
Kazi was shunted out of the Mumbai Crime Branch last month, an official had said.
Earlier, in a CCTV footage, Kazi was seen entering a number plates shop in suburban Vikhroli and having a conversation with the outlet's owner. He was also seen taking away a digital video recorder and a computer from the shop.
Kazi was also seen collecting CCTV footage from Waze's housing complex in neighbouring Thane, the official had said.
The probe agency had also arrested former policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor.
Waze, Shinde and Gor are currently in judicial custody.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.