Ambanis to be provided highest Z+ security across India, abroad: SC

The Supreme Court of India has directed authorities to provide businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family members with a higher level of security cover throughout India and abroad. The Ambanis will now be covered under highest level Z+ security - with a detail of 55 personnel including more than 10 NSG commandos and police officers.

The apex court said that the entire cost of providing highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by the family.

Towars the end of last year the Home Ministry had upgraded Mukesh Ambanis' security from Z to Z+ category following intelligence inputs about a threat. The Reliance Industries Chairman had been covered by CRPF commandos under the Z security level since 2013. Meanwhile his wife Nita Ambani had so far been covered under the lower Y category that entails a lesser number of commandos.

Z+ security is the highest level of protection - granted to top dignitaries such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Union Finance Minister, and even former President Ram Nath Kovind. It includes a 55 people security team with armed commandos from the National Security Guard. They carry sub-machine guns and modern communications equipment and are trained in martial arts and unarmed combat.

Discussions about increasing his security cover had begun after a bomb scare outside his residence two years ago. In February 2021 an explosives-laden SUV had been found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

