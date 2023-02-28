Ambanis to be provided highest Z+ security across India, abroad: SC
The court said that the entire cost of providing highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them.
The Supreme Court of India has directed authorities to provide businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family members with a higher level of security cover throughout India and abroad. The Ambanis will now be covered under highest level Z+ security - with a detail of 55 personnel including more than 10 NSG commandos and police officers.
