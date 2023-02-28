Home / News / India /  Ambanis to be provided highest Z+ security across India, abroad: SC
Ambanis to be provided highest Z+ security across India, abroad: SC

2 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2023, 11:23 PM IST Anwesha Mitra
Mumbai, Jan 20 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in a group photo with his wife Nita Ambani and their son Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta during the ring ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, at Antilla residence, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Sunil Khandare)Premium
The court said that the entire cost of providing highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by them.

The Supreme Court of India has directed authorities to provide businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family members with a higher level of security cover throughout India and abroad. The Ambanis will now be covered under highest level Z+ security - with a detail of 55 personnel including more than 10 NSG commandos and police officers.

The apex court said that the entire cost of providing highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by the family.

Towars the end of last year the Home Ministry had upgraded Mukesh Ambanis' security from Z to Z+ category following intelligence inputs about a threat. The Reliance Industries Chairman had been covered by CRPF commandos under the Z security level since 2013. Meanwhile his wife Nita Ambani had so far been covered under the lower Y category that entails a lesser number of commandos.

Z+ security is the highest level of protection - granted to top dignitaries such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Union Finance Minister, and even former President Ram Nath Kovind. It includes a 55 people security team with armed commandos from the National Security Guard. They carry sub-machine guns and modern communications equipment and are trained in martial arts and unarmed combat.

Discussions about increasing his security cover had begun after a bomb scare outside his residence two years ago. In February 2021 an explosives-laden SUV had been found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)

