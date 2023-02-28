Ambanis to be provided highest Z+ security across India, abroad: SC

Towars the end of last year the Home Ministry had upgraded Mukesh Ambanis' security from Z to Z+ category following intelligence inputs about a threat. The Reliance Industries Chairman had been covered by CRPF commandos under the Z security level since 2013. Meanwhile his wife Nita Ambani had so far been covered under the lower Y category that entails a lesser number of commandos.

