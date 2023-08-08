Pepperfry co-founder Murty dies of cardiac arrest in Leh

Pepperfry co-founder Murty dies of cardiac arrest in Leh2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Murty and Shah co-founded Pepperfry in 2011. Before that, he had stints at eBay, Cadbury, ICICI AMC, and Britannia.
Murty and Shah co-founded Pepperfry in 2011. Before that, he had stints at eBay, Cadbury, ICICI AMC, and Britannia.
MUMBAI :Ambareesh Murty, 51, who passed away late Monday evening in Leh after suffering a cardiac arrest, was remembered as a key architect, mentor and resilient leader of furniture startup Pepperfry.
MUMBAI :Ambareesh Murty, 51, who passed away late Monday evening in Leh after suffering a cardiac arrest, was remembered as a key architect, mentor and resilient leader of furniture startup Pepperfry.
Tributes poured in from colleagues and investors following his untimely death. Murty, who lived in Mumbai, is survived by his wife and a son.
Tributes poured in from colleagues and investors following his untimely death. Murty, who lived in Mumbai, is survived by his wife and a son.
“Gautam Thakar and I hired him (at eBay). He was one of the smartest, hardest working, analytically sharp people we know. Very entrepreneurial and resilient," Avnish Bajaj, founder and managing director at Matrix Partners said. Bajaj had also founded Bazee, which was sold to eBay in 2004.
“Gautam Thakar and I hired him (at eBay). He was one of the smartest, hardest working, analytically sharp people we know. Very entrepreneurial and resilient," Avnish Bajaj, founder and managing director at Matrix Partners said. Bajaj had also founded Bazee, which was sold to eBay in 2004.
An engineer by profession, Murty is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.
An engineer by profession, Murty is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.
“Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @Ambareesh Murty is no more," Pepperfry co-founder Ashish Shah tweeted on Tuesday morning.
“Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @Ambareesh Murty is no more," Pepperfry co-founder Ashish Shah tweeted on Tuesday morning.
Murty and Shah co-founded Pepperfry in 2011. Before that, he had stints at eBay, Cadbury, ICICI AMC, and Britannia.
Murty and Shah co-founded Pepperfry in 2011. Before that, he had stints at eBay, Cadbury, ICICI AMC, and Britannia.
“Pepperfry team is dedicated to upholding the values that Ambareesh instilled in the company and ensuring that his legacy continues to guide us into the future. As we grieve the loss of a remarkable individual, we also celebrate the legacy of Ambareesh Murty and the lasting impact he has left on our organization and the industry as a whole," Pepperfry said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Pepperfry team is dedicated to upholding the values that Ambareesh instilled in the company and ensuring that his legacy continues to guide us into the future. As we grieve the loss of a remarkable individual, we also celebrate the legacy of Ambareesh Murty and the lasting impact he has left on our organization and the industry as a whole," Pepperfry said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to people in the know, Murty died in his hotel room at Leh. He was visiting the remote Himalayan city with the strategy team of Pepperfry on an offsite trip. Murty was a fitness enthusiast and a trekker and had visited Leh before. “It was his favourite place," an investor said.
According to people in the know, Murty died in his hotel room at Leh. He was visiting the remote Himalayan city with the strategy team of Pepperfry on an offsite trip. Murty was a fitness enthusiast and a trekker and had visited Leh before. “It was his favourite place," an investor said.
At eBay, Murty rose to become the country manager for India, Malaysia and the Philippines. It was there in the early 2000s when he along with colleague Ashish Shah took the plunge into entrepreneurship and launched Pepperfry.
At eBay, Murty rose to become the country manager for India, Malaysia and the Philippines. It was there in the early 2000s when he along with colleague Ashish Shah took the plunge into entrepreneurship and launched Pepperfry.
An initial plan was hatched at a bar on a tissue paper, said Niren Shah, managing director and head of venture capital firm Norwest Venture Partners in India, who also knew Murty from his eBay days. Norwest was an early investor in Pepperfry with $5 million.“I’ve lost a friend. Ambareesh was a visionary founder and a person with impeccable ethics and integrity. He was a rare individual," Niren Shah said. In recent months, Murty was focussed on turning the business profitable, a goal Pepperfry is close to achieving, he added.
An initial plan was hatched at a bar on a tissue paper, said Niren Shah, managing director and head of venture capital firm Norwest Venture Partners in India, who also knew Murty from his eBay days. Norwest was an early investor in Pepperfry with $5 million.“I’ve lost a friend. Ambareesh was a visionary founder and a person with impeccable ethics and integrity. He was a rare individual," Niren Shah said. In recent months, Murty was focussed on turning the business profitable, a goal Pepperfry is close to achieving, he added.
Pepperfry went on to add more marquee investors such as Bertelsmann India Investments, Goldman Sachs, Pidilite Industries, Venture Catalysts, and State Street Global.
Pepperfry went on to add more marquee investors such as Bertelsmann India Investments, Goldman Sachs, Pidilite Industries, Venture Catalysts, and State Street Global.
“He was a great mentor, someone who all of us aspire to be," said Pankaj Makkar, managing director, Bertelsmann India Investments, another early investor in Pepperfry. According to Makkar, who has trekked the Great Alps in Germany with Murty and Shah, Murty was an outdoors man. “He loved trekking and outdoor activities. It is a shock to know something like this happened," he added.
“He was a great mentor, someone who all of us aspire to be," said Pankaj Makkar, managing director, Bertelsmann India Investments, another early investor in Pepperfry. According to Makkar, who has trekked the Great Alps in Germany with Murty and Shah, Murty was an outdoors man. “He loved trekking and outdoor activities. It is a shock to know something like this happened," he added.
In an earlier interview with Mint, Murty had detailed his love for riding. In 2021, He had done two cross-country trips on a motorbike—one to Ladakh in the north, and one to Dhanushkodi in the south. He would meet up with members of his team in cities along the route.
In an earlier interview with Mint, Murty had detailed his love for riding. In 2021, He had done two cross-country trips on a motorbike—one to Ladakh in the north, and one to Dhanushkodi in the south. He would meet up with members of his team in cities along the route.
An investor who was close to Murty remembered him as a man who always wanted to be in control of his destiny.“He didn’t let any ups and downs take control of his life. He was his own master. An unusual calm was always there, even in the toughest times," the investor said requesting anonymity.
An investor who was close to Murty remembered him as a man who always wanted to be in control of his destiny.“He didn’t let any ups and downs take control of his life. He was his own master. An unusual calm was always there, even in the toughest times," the investor said requesting anonymity.