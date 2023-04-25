Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj alleges bias for ‘five nations', questions effectiveness of multilateralism1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 06:59 AM IST
‘We are collectively aware of the inadequacies of the multilateral system that has failed to respond to contemporary challenges, whether it be the Covid pandemic or the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,’ Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said.
Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has questioned the effectiveness of multilateralism, highlighting the inadequacies of the current system.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×