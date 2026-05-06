Ambassador Sergio Gor hails India-US relations, says 'excited to build even stronger ties' ahead of Marco Rubio's visit

Sergio Gor, the United States Ambassador to India, on Wednesday said that Washington places immense value on its "growing partnership" with New Delhi, adding that it remains committed to further boosting bilateral ties.

Gor's remarks came as he expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. In a post on X, Gor referred to Rubio as a "good friend" and highlighted the strategic weight the US assigns to its relationship with India.

US Ambassador Gor on Rubio's visit to India The US Ambassador wrote, "Looking forward to welcoming my good friend Secretary Rubio to India! The United States deeply values our growing partnership with India, and we are excited to build even stronger ties that will benefit both our nations and the world. See you soon, Mr Secretary!"

Speaking to the nation's primary 24-hour public service broadcaster, Gor confirmed that preparations for the Quad dialogue are in full swing.

He noted that Rubio is eager to experience India's diversity, stating, "We're looking forward to hosting a ministerial-level Quad meeting in India. This will be the Secretary's first visit to the country, and he is keen to visit not just Delhi but other places as well. India is vitally important to us and an incredible partner. The President also shares a strong relationship with your Prime Minister."

Rubio to visit India for first official visit This diplomatic outreach precedes a series of significant bilateral and multilateral engagements. Rubio is slated to arrive in India this month, marking his first official visit to the country since taking charge as US Secretary of State.

The primary focus of the mission is expected to be Rubio's participation in a ministerial-level Quad meeting, which India is set to host.

US-India ties He also described the current trajectory of the partnership between Washington and New Delhi as being on an "incredible footing." Separately, he hinted that significant breakthroughs are on the horizon.

Gor, who recently visited Washington for consultations with senior members of US President Donald Trump's administration, suggested that "big-ticket items" concerning bilateral cooperation are likely to be unveiled in the near future.

"I just came back from Washington, where I met with the entire cabinet, so we do have some big-ticket items that will be announced over the next few days, over the next few weeks," he remarked.

He also shed light on the personal rapport between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the frequency of their communication.

Gor noted that PM Modi and Trump have engaged in multiple discussions this year, pointing out that “they've actually spoken several more times this year. Not every conversation obviously becomes public. But they did just get off the phone in the last hour.”

New investments from India to the US: Gor Earlier on Tuesday, Gor, ahead of the 2026 SelectUSA Summit, said that new investments from India are making inroads into the American economy.

In a post on X, Gor said, "BIG NEWS coming! Massive new investments from India are flowing into the United States at the 2026 SelectUSA Summit—the largest we've ever seen. This is what a true win looks like for the American economy. Details soon!"

The developments come as India and the US continue to deepen economic ties. Earlier in April, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underscored the steady progress in bilateral economic ties as both sides continue to engage in ongoing discussions to finalise a comprehensive trade agreement aimed at benefiting both nations.

(With ANI inputs)