Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Bank, Post office holiday details here

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions declared in a notification today that April 14 will be a public holiday for all central government offices including industrial establishments
Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 holiday: The Centre has announced a public holiday on April 14 this year on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions declared in a notification today that April 14 will be a public holiday for all central government offices including industrial establishments.
“It has been decided to declare Wednesday, 14th April 2021 as a public holiday on account of the birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar, for all Central Government Offices, including Industrial Establishments throughout India by invoking the powers under Section 25 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881," read the Centre’s notification.
Apart from post offices, banks across India will also remain closed tomorrow due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Banks will only be open in Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.
According to the RBI website, some states will be observing Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival and Bohag Bihu.
Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a renowned social reformer and a Dalit icon, was born on April 14 in 1891. He died on December 6 in 1956.
Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti falls on April 14 - the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar, who is known as the ‘Father of The Indian Constitution.’
