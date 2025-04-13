Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Are banks open tomorrow on April 14? check state-wise list here

Monday may appear as a normal weekday, but it is not. With the day clashing with Ambedkar Jayanti 2025, there is a high chance that the banks could be shut down.

The public and private sector banks across Delhi will also be shut on Monday. Though in-person banking services will be unavailable, customers can continue to access ATMs, mobile banking, and Internet banking as usual for essential transactions.

Banks closed in these states: In honour of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, most banks will remain closed in the states, including Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

