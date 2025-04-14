Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces 15-day event in schools; what’s on schedule?

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: The Delhi government will organise a 15-day event in schools as part of celebration on the occasion of 135th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, CM Rekha Gupta announced. She said numerous initiatives will be taken to make new generation understand Ambedkar's idols.

While flagging off a walkathon from the Delhi legislative assembly on Sunday in honour of Dr Ambedkar, according to HT, Gupta said, “Delhi will now celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti as a 15 days event and not just a single-day celebration. Schools will host special assembly sessions on Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s life and ideals. There will be programs to educate and inspire students, and awareness drives in academic institutions to promote social inclusion, justice, and equality.”

She mentioned lessons from Dr Ambedkar’s life will be included into the curriculum and students will provide floral tributes to him during school assemblies.

The event saw attendance from hundreds of school children and social organisations, comprising cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Ravindra Indraj Singh.

Education minister Ashish Sood on Ambedkar Jayanti Delhi Education minister Ashish Sood said that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to social justice and the Constitution is already known, stating, “In line with this commitment, the concept of Panch Teerth (five sacred sites) was established across the country. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, similar programs are being organised in the capitals of various states across India.”

Sood slams Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “We don’t believe in marketing of centers of faith and reverence which the previous government did. People have punished them for what they did. Ambedkar ji is the architect of Constitution and hero of the country,” Sood hit out at the previous government led by AAP.

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces stricter pollution control measures