Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: ‘I bow down to Babasaheb…his principles and idols will…’: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.

Advertisement

He posted on X," On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realizing the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of a self-reliant and developed India.

Advertisement

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’ and the first Law Minister of Independent India. Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 falls on April 14 and is also called Equality Day as he spent most of his lifelong efforts to champion the rights of women, labourers, and marginalised communities in India.

Read More

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Bhimrao Ambedkar “Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, who laid the foundation of social revolution on the basis of education, equality and justice, remained committed to the rights of the deprived throughout his life. By drafting the Constitution based on equality, freedom and fraternity, he provided a strong foundation to India's great democratic heritage,” Amit Shah said.

Advertisement

"Babasaheb's thoughts towards building a just and egalitarian society inspire all of us even today. I pay my heartfelt tributes to Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the great architect of the Constitution and a symbol of self-respect for millions of countrymen, on his birth anniversary," he added.

Minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary Kiren Rijiju took to X to share a video of a house where Babasahed lived. “My tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. This video was taken when I visited the house where Babasaheb lived while studying Law in London. Now, this house has been bought and converted as #Ambedkar Memorial House,” he said.

Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue at Prerna Sthal in Parliament premises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, several Union Ministers, and leaders from the Congress Party joined her.

Preparations in Uttar Pradesh In Varanasi, Ghazipur, Chandauli, cleanliness drives took place in numerous village panchayats and wards. A statewide campaign witnessed widespread attendance from employees, public representatives, government officials and the general public.

Agra division held cleanliness drives, comprising repairs to fountains and lighting. Cleanliness drives were also conducted at various locations in both urban and rural areas. The Municipal Corporation cleaned the statue of Baba Saheb at Kachheri Square in Jhansi. In Etah, and Gorakhpur, statues of Baba Saheb and other great men were cleaned, with lighting arrangements made. Advertisement

The Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation emphasised on Ambedkar Park and other key areas. A division-wide cleanliness programme was organised for the Prayagraj division, with numerous events in Prayagraj city and extensive participation from BJP councillors.