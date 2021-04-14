Ambedkar Jayanti: I bow to the great Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, says PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2021, 07:47 AM IST
Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated as a public holiday across India since 2015
Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti falls on April 14 - the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar, who is known as the ‘Father of The Indian Constitution.’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's struggle to bring the marginalized sections of the society will continue to be an example for every generation. "I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on #AmbedkarJayanti. His struggle to bring the marginalized sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.
Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated as a public holiday across India since 2015. Ambedkar led a crusade for the upliftment and empowerment of Dalits in the country.
BR Ambedkar was conferred the country’s highest civilian honor, Bharat Ratna, posthumously in 1990.
