Ambedkar Jayanti: UCC historic step towards building India of BR Ambedkar’s dreams, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday described the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the hill state as a historic step towards building the India of Dr BR Ambedkar's dreams.

Dhami's remark on the day marking Ambedkar Jayanti – 135th birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution of India.

Dhami said Ambedkar believed in equal and uniform laws for every citizen, no matter which caste, religion or community they belonged to.

“Ambedkar believed that social disparities and divisions will continue to exist until there is a uniform set of law for everyone. We also found that personal laws meant for different communities were a source discrimination,” he said addressing a gathering marking Ambedkar Jayanti, 2025.

"So, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It is a historic step towards the building of an India of Ambedkar's vision," Dhami said.

Ambedkar did not look upon the UCC as just a legal requirement, but as a social and moral necessity, the chief minister said.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’ and the first Law Minister of Independent India. Ambedkar Jayanti is observed on 14 April to mark BR Ambedkar's birthday.

Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 in the town and military cantonment of Mhow – now officially known as Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh.

"The UCC will emancipate Muslim daughters and daughters-in-law from being subjected to evil practices like Halala, Iddat, child marriage, polygamy and triple talaq," Dhami said while addressing the programme organised by the Dr B R Ambedkar Maha Manch to thank the chief minister for implementing UCC in the state.

With the implementation of UCC, a new era of women empowerment has begun, Dhami said.

In January this year, Uttarakhand became the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), fulfilling a key promise made by the ruling BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

CM Dhami officially launched the UCC by unveiling its notification, releasing the rules for its implementation, and introducing a portal for the mandatory online registration of marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships.

The UCC applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities. The Uniform Civil Code Act of Uttarakhand regulates the laws relating to marriage and divorce, succession, live-in relationships and related matters.

Ambedkar believed that social disparities and divisions will continue to exist until there is a uniform set of law for everyone.