Ambitious policies needed to promote zero-emission trucking: Report

As supply chains continue to become increasingly global, the most substantial growth in freight and trucking demand will be from emerging markets like India, the report said. India has the opportunity to exhibit global leadership by scaling adoption of zero-emission trucking and its market growth will require coordinated private and public actions to increase the manufacturing supply of such trucks and to deploy the supporting charging infrastructure. “Ambitious policies are required to drive growth, seed the market, and accelerate zero emission truck supply and demand," said the report.

