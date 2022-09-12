Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Ambitious policies needed to promote zero-emission trucking: Report

Ambitious policies needed to promote zero-emission trucking: Report

As supply chains continue to become increasingly global, the most substantial growth in freight and trucking demand will be from emerging markets like India, the report said.. 
1 min read . 12:21 PM ISTLivemint

  • India’s trucking market is expected to grow over four times by 2050, fueling the nation’s economy and transportation emissions, the report said

New Delhi: Ambitious policies are required to drive the supply and demand for electric trucks to promote zero carbon emission trucking, according to a report jointly prepared by federal policy think tank NITI Aayog and non-profit body RMI.

Scaling up adoption of zero-emission trucking can enable India to differentiate itself in the global export market, the report said.

As supply chains continue to become increasingly global, the most substantial growth in freight and trucking demand will be from emerging markets like India, the report said. India has the opportunity to exhibit global leadership by scaling adoption of zero-emission trucking and its market growth will require coordinated private and public actions to increase the manufacturing supply of such trucks and to deploy the supporting charging infrastructure. “Ambitious policies are required to drive growth, seed the market, and accelerate zero emission truck supply and demand," said the report.

India’s trucking market is expected to grow over four times by 2050, fueling the nation’s economy and transportation emissions, the report said.

“By pioneering early zero emission trucking adoption, ecosystem actors can unlock substantial economic, energy security, and emissions benefits for India, and together claim our position as a global leader in this urgent shift," the report said in its forward written by Clay Stranger, Managing Director of RMI. (ends)

