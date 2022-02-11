Ambulance, desktop in top 5 five procurement categories on govt e-marketplace

Government procurement of ambulances and desktops saw a spike in 2021-22, through its e-marketplace portal, raising the overall procurement levels to ₹1.9 lakh crore as of January 2022.

According to data from Tata Communications, which provides cloud service and back-end support to the government's e-commerce portal, the trend of goods and services procurement rising over the past year indicates a higher spend due to the pandemic.

“The number of transactions has grown 4X on the platform since its launch in 2018. Today they (government) do around ₹1.9 lakh crore worth of procurement on this portal in this financial year," said Rajesh Awasthi, head of global cloud and managed hosting services at Tata Communications.

“The top purchases have been done in areas of desktop computers, utility vehicles, HR outsourcing services, ambulances - because of pandemic in the last year, year and a half - and product maintenance services," Awasthi added.

The procurement levels are nearly double the number of the previous financial year. According to government data issued last year, the cumulative transaction value of goods and services procured from GeM by state and central government organisations was over ₹1 lakh crore as of March 2021, which had risen from ₹51,154 crore the year before.

The overall transaction value and volumes may rise further as the procurements typically peak in the January to March quarter, which is the end of the financial year, as government departments rush to meet their annualized spending targets, Awasthi added.

Besides the central government, ministries and public sector units, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, MP and Gujarat are the top five states in terms of government procurement from the portal, as per the data available with the technology provider.

Tata Communications provides the government community cloud on which the government e-marketplace or GeM is hosted by the technology provider.

Awasthi added that the number of sellers on the platform as well as the products registered on the platform for purchases by government departments, have also grown four times to 37.5 lakh and 44 lakh, respectively.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles and services, including transportation, logistics, waste management and web casting, up to ₹5 lakh for direct purchasing. Above this level, government departments can seek bids on the platform from pre-registered service and goods providers.

