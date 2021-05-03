Ambulance driver arrested for charging 9,000 to ferry COVID patient

Police said a man named Sonu Tiwari lodged a complaint on Sunday in which he alleged that the ambulance driver charged ₹9,000 to shift his elder brother, who had fever

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: An ambulance driver has been arrested for allegedly charging ₹9,000 to ferry a COVID patient, police said on Monday.

New Delhi: An ambulance driver has been arrested for allegedly charging ₹9,000 to ferry a COVID patient, police said on Monday.

Police said a man named Sonu Tiwari lodged a complaint on Sunday in which he alleged that the ambulance driver charged ₹9,000 to shift his elder brother, who had fever, from Govindpuri to Apollo Hospital which is around seven kilometers.

The police sent a dummy client to the driver and asked him to ferry a patient from Majida hospital to Apollo hospital, a senior police officer said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The driver demanded ₹9,000 to ferry the patient for a distance of ten kilometers and ₹5,000 extra for waiting at the hospital parking. After bargaining, he agreed for ₹8,500, the officer said.

The police nabbed Faizan as soon as he accepted ₹8,500 cash from the dummy customer, police said. PTI NIT NIT TDS TDS

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}