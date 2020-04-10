Pradeep Kashyap, 22, an ambulance driver who ferries patients to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, a dedicated covid-19 facility, has not been able to visit his home at Ghaziabad in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh since the lockdown began on 25 March.

Kashyap, who started driving his father’s ambulance a little more than a year ago, chooses to sleep inside the vehicle at night. “We have to protect the family, and work is also important. If all ambulance drivers sit at home, who will handle patients? Whatever money I can give to my family, I transfer it to their account."

Millions of daily wagers are bearing the brunt of some of the most stringent measures the Centre has taken to contain the pandemic, as economic activity came to a grinding halt. It has also triggered an exodus of migrant labourers. Job losses are threatening to badly hit rural consumption. Kashyap is managing to survive as he is an essential service provider that is exempt from the lockdown.

Before the lockdown, he used to earn a maximum of ₹2,000 a day. “Now, I manage to make just enough to get by," he said. And, if the lockdown gets extended, things will get tougher. “There will be no out-of-town patient to be brought in or to be dropped home. We will have to sit idle without work." The government has urged people to defer non-essential surgeries.

Policymakers are weighing whether the lockdown needs to be extended or should be lifted gradually with strict controls over the hotspots to ensure that the gains of the lockdown in containing the spread of the virus are not squandered.

Kashyap follows all safety protocols, equipped with a mask, gloves and a bottle of sanitizer, during his work, while maintaining safe distance from patients. He does not allow attendants to sit in the front passenger seat, and washes his vehicle thoroughly after every trip.

Before the lockdown, the number of patients to and from the hospital was a lot, but there is little work now. “No new patient is coming, especially from outside Delhi. Only Delhi residents are coming to hospitals," he said. The police insist on seeing discharge papers at state borders, which causes hardships to some, but within Delhi, the authorities cooperate well with ambulances, he added.

Kashyap said Safdarjung Hospital authorities are handling logistics of coronavirus patients strictly, without exposure to anybody else. “Hospital authorities are dropping coronavirus-cured patients themselves. We do not have to handle them. We only handle other patients."

Kashyap left his job with an internet service provider to drive the ambulance. He is not married, but has to look after his three brothers, one of whom is married with a child. “If I don’t do this work, someone else will. What matters is one’s commitment to duty. Like everyone, I also wish to grow in my profession and run my family well. I wish to add more ambulances and have a bigger fleet," said Kashyap, staring at the empty stretch of road before him.