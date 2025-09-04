Ambulance rushes to Bengal Assembly as BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh falls ill amid House ruckus; 3 BJP MLAs suspended

West Bengal Assembly Chaos: Tensions ran high in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Thursday, 4 September, as heated exchanges between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators descended into chaos.

The dramatic scenes prompted an ambulance to be rushed to the Assembly after BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh’s health deteriorated during the confrontation.

What triggered the uproar in the Assembly? The pandemonium unfolded during a discussion on a West Bengal government resolution addressing alleged atrocities against Bengal migrants. As Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prepared to speak, BJP legislators erupted in slogans demanding answers over the suspension of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on 2 September.

The protest quickly escalated, with treasury bench members responding vociferously, leading to a fierce exchange between the two sides.

Why were BJP MLAs suspended? Amid the disorder, Speaker Biman Banerjee intervened and suspended BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh for the rest of the day. However, Shankar Ghosh refused to leave the chamber, prompting marshals to physically remove him.

As the BJP MLA was dragged out, Shankar Ghosh’s condition reportedly worsened, necessitating an ambulance to be brought into the Assembly premises. He later received medical attention on-site.

The Speaker also ordered the suspension of two other BJP MLAs:

Agnimitra Paul, who was taken out by women marshals after vociferous sloganeering.

Mihir Goswami, who was similarly accused of disrupting proceedings. Did the BJP-TMC confrontation in Bengal Assembly turn violent? According to Bengal BJP legislators, water bottles were allegedly thrown at them from the treasury benches during the ruckus in the Bengal Assembly, further inflaming tempers.

Marshals were subsequently deployed to form a human barricade between the two groups to prevent physical clashes.

While no serious injuries were reported, the West Bengal Assembly remained in a state of high tension, with verbal duels reportedly continuing even after the suspended MLAs were removed.

What was CM Mamata Banerjee’s reaction? Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the conduct of the BJP members, accusing them of deliberately attempting to derail a crucial debate aimed at highlighting the struggles of Bengali migrants.

“This was an important discussion, but they tried to disrupt it completely,” Banerjee said, criticising the opposition’s tactics inside the House.

Despite the turmoil, the Bengal Assembly was not adjourned, and the discussion proceeded amid tight security and heightened vigilance.

