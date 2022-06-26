AMCs gear up to launch new mutual fund schemes from July as Sebi ban nears end

"It seems the NFO launch season is going to be back starting next quarter. For two quarters, the bandwidth of AMCs got consumed in making the relevant changes in the movement of customers' money as Sebi directed them to discontinue the use of pool accounts. Further, at the same time, markets also became very volatile," Swapnil Bhaskar, Head of Strategy, Niyo - neo-banking platform for millennials, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}