Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat is offering a litre of edible oil and a lucky draw contest for those taking their COVID-19 vaccination doses.

As per information shared by the Medical Officer of AMC, Dr Rajnikant Hemraj the initiative was started to create awareness among poor section of the people to get vaccinated so that 100 per cent vaccination can be achieved in the district.

"We started this initiative to create awareness among slum and poor populations to get vaccinate and achieve 100 per cent vaccination target," Dr Hemraj told ANI.

He further said that a lucky draw contest is also taking place for those taking their jabs.

"Additional gifts worth ₹10,000 each will be given to 25 people on winning the lucky draw," he said.

Around 98 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in the city have received the first dose of the vaccine, the AMC said in its release.

It said 68,32,514 doses have been administered in the city so far, comprising 45,46,745 people who have got their first dose, and 22,85,769 who have been administered the second one as well.

The first dose of the vaccine is mandatory for entry into BRTS bus service, Kankaria lakefront, zoo, Sabarmati riverfront, libraries, gymkhanas, swimming pools, sports complexes, city civic centre, and all other buildings of AMC.

The AMC has also made provisions to vaccinate at home those who are above 50 or the differently-abled above 18 years of age.

