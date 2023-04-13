NEW DELHI : Major amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the Companies Act are expected in the monsoon session of Parliament. The ministry of corporate affairs is working on two Bills to amend the IBC and the Companies Act respectively for which it will move proposals to the union cabinet, according to a person informed about the development.

One of the proposed amendments to IBC is to to extend the coverage of a tailor-made bankruptcy resolution scheme now available for small businesses to larger companies within a turnover threshold to be specified, said the person. This scheme, called pre-pack scheme, allows the corporate debtor to remain in control during the debt resolution process.

This allows the existing management, which is more well versed in the business of the company, to continue to steer it while exploring a fresh lease of life with lenders and new investors. A large part of the debt resolution work under this scheme is done informally and the final plan is placed before the tribunal for its seal of approval.

In January, the ministry had sought public comments on the proposals, an exercise which has now been completed. Another key proposal is a customised debt resolution regime for the real estate sector. It is possible that in many cases, only individual housing projects may get into financial problems and not the entire company. The proposal is to take up individual real estate projects for debt resolution with necessary modifications, rather than subjecting the entity as a whole to the process. The government is debating all aspects of the proposals so that the schemes meant to improve debt resolution outcomes are not abused by wrongdoers.

An email sent to the ministry of corporate affairs on Thursday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The Companies Act amendment will revamp the regulatory framework for statutory auditors.

A committee of experts led by former corporate affairs secretary Rajesh Verma, had last year recommended a series of changes to the law, including allowing companies to issue fractional shares and discounted shares as part of efforts to improve ease of doing business. Issuing fractional shares, a practice currently prohibited under the Companies Act, is expected to help retail investors access high-value shares. The proposal to allow issue of discounted shares is meant for businesses in distress. This could help in converting debt to equity as part of a restructure. At present, the law prohibits the issue of shares at a discount.

A major overhaul of the statutory audit framework is also part of the proposed amendments to the Companies Act. The broad idea is to address concerns around the independence of statutory auditors. At present, the Companies Act prohibits statutory auditors from offering certain specified non-audit services to their audit clients. But there are certain grey areas around one such service--management services--which is not defined in the law and has been the subject of litigation. Also, the network associations between audit firms and other entities have been a subject of intense regulatory scrutiny as it gives rise to suspicion that audit firms indirectly render prohibited non audit services to their audit clients.