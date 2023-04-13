Amendments to IBC, Companies Act likely in monsoon session3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:02 PM IST
- The corporate affairs ministry is working on two Bills to amend the IBC and the Companies Act, respectively, for which it will move proposals to the union cabinet
NEW DELHI : Major amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the Companies Act are expected in the monsoon session of Parliament. The ministry of corporate affairs is working on two Bills to amend the IBC and the Companies Act respectively for which it will move proposals to the union cabinet, according to a person informed about the development.
