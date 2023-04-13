Amendments to IBC, Companies Act likely in monsoon session

In January, the ministry had sought public comments on the proposals, an exercise which has now been completed. Another key proposal is a customised debt resolution regime for the real estate sector. It is possible that in many cases, only individual housing projects may get into financial problems and not the entire company. The proposal is to take up individual real estate projects for debt resolution with necessary modifications, rather than subjecting the entity as a whole to the process. The government is debating all aspects of the proposals so that the schemes meant to improve debt resolution outcomes are not abused by wrongdoers.