Amendments to merger regulation on the anvil: CCI chief

NEW DELHI: Competition Commission of India (CCI) chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta said on Thursday amendments to the Competition Act are on the anvil that would prescribe additional criteria for regulation of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) involving digital economy firms.

Gupta said that while merger regulation needs amendments to the law to address the shifts in economy brought out by technology, the existing law is sufficient to deal with other aspects of competition regulation in new age markets.

“While the legal framework set out in the [Indian] Competition Act is broad enough to address competition issues arising out of new-age markets, certain legislative changes, such as enabling provisions in the statute for prescribing additional criteria for merger notification thresholds in terms of deal value, are currently on the anvil," Gupta said at a virtual conference organised by industry body Assocham.

The idea is to introduce deal size—which is currently not among the criteria for vetting M&A deals—in CCI’s merger regulations. Currently, asset size and turnover are the only criteria for clearing M&A deals. This has proved to be inadequate as new age businesses have huge valuations but their assets and turnover in India keep them out of the purview of the competition regulator. Their valuations in part come from their access to customer base and data.

Gupta said that a panel that looked into whether digital markets need a new anti-trust dispensation had taken the view that existing provisions are quite flexible and comprehensive. However, some out-of-the-box thinking is required in certain areas within the framework of law, he said.

He said that the regulator frequently conducts market studies to zero in on issues that may have implications for competition and to find possible remedies. These give an opportunity to gain insights from stakeholders across the value chain in the sector. CCI has completed studies on e-commerce and telecom and work is on in certain other areas.

“Going forward, it will be the constant endeavour of the Commission to ensure that markets are competitive and that enterprises are competition-compliant. For this, the Commission will continue to rely on a judicious mix of competition advocacy for promoting competition culture and intervention through enforcement in cases of transgression," Gupta said. (ends)

