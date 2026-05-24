‘America First’ visa schedule: What Marco Rubio’s visa push means for Indians – Who gets priority and faster visa slots

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is in India for official visit, described the relationship between New Delhi and Washington as the "cornerstone" of America's approach to the Indo-Pacific region. He also talked about the new "America First" visa schedule which will further strengthen the ties between the two nations. Here's a look at what are "America First" visa schedule and what it mean for visa applicants.
The US is introducing a new "America First" visa schedule aimed at prioritising business professionals to further strengthen bilateral ties.
The tool mainly gives faster scheduling access to applicants who are seen as helping strengthen connections between India and the United States.
While speaking at the US Embassy Support Annex Building dedication ceremony, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “We're introducing a new America First visa schedule that prioritises business professionals that strengthen these ties. But the facility, as I said, is not just for those who are applying for visas. It's also for you, the Americans who work here, the men and women of this mission, who are at the front lines every single day of advancing America's national interest and America's national security.”
“So it's an honour to be here today. I wanted to keep this brief because it's hot...I want to say one thing. This facility saved Americans money because it's going to make us more efficient. It's going to allow us to do the work we have to do anyways, but allow us to do it more accurately, faster, and in a more efficient way. And so this is very important...”
Senior Adviser at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, Richard M Rossow, said, “It is good to see that the relationship is on somewhat steadier footing right now compared to most of last year. Last year, with the imposition of visa fees and tariffs, it seemed like a lot of bad news was coming out, worsening the relationship.”
“Still, we want to see tangible outcomes. We want to see progress in getting the trade agreement across the finish line, relaxation of visa restrictions, and deeper security cooperation.”