America is ‘incompetent’: Millionaire programmer Paul Graham slams US for visa appointment waiting time2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 01:42 PM IST
New Delhi's visa appointment wait time is 833 days while Mumbai's wait time is 848 days.
For appointments to apply for US visas, the wait time in India has topped two years. New Delhi's appointment wait time is 833 days while Mumbai's wait time is 848 days. Chennai appears to be in a rather advantageous position. In the city, the current wait time for student/exchange visitor visas is only 29 days. The wait time for the same category in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad are greater than 400 days.