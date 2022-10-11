For appointments to apply for US visas, the wait time in India has topped two years. New Delhi's appointment wait time is 833 days while Mumbai's wait time is 848 days. Chennai appears to be in a rather advantageous position. In the city, the current wait time for student/exchange visitor visas is only 29 days. The wait time for the same category in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad are greater than 400 days.

Institute for Progress co-founder Alec Stapp shared an opinion piece called “The Other Immigration Crisis: Endless Visa Waits", published in the Wall Street Journal. The article discusses the excessive waiting period for visa appointments in India and calls it a “quiet crisis". While sharing a screenshot of the piece, Stapp wrote, “The current wait times for visas to the US are absurd."

The post was retweeted by millionaire programmer Paul Graham, who wrote: “Inefficiency of this magnitude makes America look incompetent. Because it is incompetent; this is banana republic level performance." Graham’s post was eventually retweeted by Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl asked of it was incompetence or a consequence of anti-immigrant sentiment. One user compared the wait time in India with that in countries like Pakistan and Egypt. As per the user, those nations are “not even in the good books of US admin". Another user wrote that it was an effort by the US to “collectively punish India".

Another use came in defence of the US immigration department. The user wrote, “The wait times are due to the embassy and consulates being closed at a time when there was a high amount of applications. Your argument is devoid of any logic. Now that they opened, they have to accommodate the delayed ones with the current ones."